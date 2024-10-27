Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to Troy Aikman scrutiny: 'I take that as constructive criticism'

Cowboys are looking to bounce back vs the 49ers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came under scrutiny from Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman over his play on the field in recent weeks.

But Lamb is ready to prove himself again after Aikman said Cowboys wide receivers were running "terrible routes" and were "lazy."

CeeDee Lamb warms up

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Oct. 6, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

"Me as a leader, I obviously take it in," he told NBC’s Jason Garrett. "You gotta work. I use it as a building block. If you say those out routes are lazy, things of that sort, let’s go out here every week. And I’m gonna show you that my routes… You know? Personally, I take that as constructive criticism. You can’t really take everything personal in this realm of work that we do.

"Especially things that we can control. So if we can control it, let’s go out here, work at it, and continue to get better. For me, I’ll go work, I’m a hard worker. So anything that you say that I’m not doing, I’m gonna show you that I am doing."

Aikman made his comments in a radio interview earlier this month.

CeeDee Lamb vs Lions

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

"I think they run terrible routes," the three-time Super Bowl champion said in an interview on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. "And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see.

"I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it."

Troy Aikman calls Saints-Chiefs game

Troy Aikman prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 7, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

After a bye week and a bad loss to the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys are set for a Sunday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

