Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL legend Troy Aikman rips 'lazy' Cowboys wide receivers after blowout loss

Cowboys lost to Lions 47-9

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is Cowboys blowout loss vs. Lions a terrible sign or terrible game? | The Facility Video

Is Cowboys blowout loss vs. Lions a terrible sign or terrible game? | The Facility

Chase Daniel breaks down the Dallas Cowboys' 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, then discusses why this was a terrible game and a terrible sign for America's Team.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman had nothing nice to say about the Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps during a radio interview on Thursday.

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in a 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions over the weekend. CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 89 yards, but neither Lamb nor any Cowboys receiver has surpassed the 100-yard mark this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Troy Aikman calls Saints-Chiefs game

Troy Aikman before the New Orleans Saints play the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 7, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Aikman has strong words about the team.

"I think they run terrible routes," the three-time Super Bowl champion said in an interview on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. "And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see.

AMARI COOPER SAYS TRADE TO BILLS GIVES HIM 'BLANK CANVAS' TO 'CONTROL YOUR OWN DESTINY'

CeeDee Lamb looks on field

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys before kickoff for the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it."

Aikman suggested that it makes it tougher on Dak Prescott if the quarterback doesn’t know how the routes are going to be run.

Dallas will have an extra week to get the offense sorted as the team has a bye week in Week 7.

Dak Prescott walks off the field

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the Baltimore Ravens game in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys are 19th in points scored and 14th in yards gained.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.