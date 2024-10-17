NFL legend Troy Aikman rips 'lazy' Cowboys wide receivers after blowout loss

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman had nothing nice to say about the Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps during a radio interview on Thursday.

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in a 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions over the weekend. CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 89 yards, but neither Lamb nor any Cowboys receiver has surpassed the 100-yard mark this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aikman has strong words about the team.

"I think they run terrible routes," the three-time Super Bowl champion said in an interview on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. "And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see.

AMARI COOPER SAYS TRADE TO BILLS GIVES HIM 'BLANK CANVAS' TO 'CONTROL YOUR OWN DESTINY'

"I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it."

Aikman suggested that it makes it tougher on Dak Prescott if the quarterback doesn’t know how the routes are going to be run.

Dallas will have an extra week to get the offense sorted as the team has a bye week in Week 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys are 19th in points scored and 14th in yards gained.