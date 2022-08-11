Commanders’ Ron Rivera says organization has a ‘lot of confidence’ in quarterback Carson Wentz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carson Wentz has had a trying few years, bouncing around the league as he attempts to get back to his MVP-like form of 2017.

After the Philadelphia Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Wentz was traded once again to the Washington Commanders during the offseason .

It’s a match that both sides are hoping works out, with the Commanders using seven different quarterbacks since head coach Ron Rivera took over in 2020.

In an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Rivera said the organization likes what it’s seen so far with Wentz.

"The narratives are all unfair," Rivera said Wednesday. "Obviously, he left each place for their reasons. OK, great. That’s their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because we want him here. He’s here because we see what he can do, we see what he’s done. And, based on what we do, we see there’s an opportunity. And that’s why he’s here.

"And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far. The guys have all assimilated to him. They’ve rallied around him. And that’s a huge plus because, again, based on what we went through for the last couple of years — and probably before I got here — trying to find the quarterback."

On Thursday, Wentz addressed the narrative that he’s been inaccurate in his first training camp in Washington.

"For one, it’s camp. I didn’t know that. So, thank you," Wentz said Thursday on 7News DC . "At the same time, I’m my biggest critic. So, I come back after practice, and I’m kicking myself over one, two, three, four, five plays. But, at the same time, they’re usually things we can learn from."

Washington missed the playoffs in 2021 after making the postseason in 2020 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Commanders open the preseason Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

"And now, all of a sudden, there's an opportunity for us to settle in on a guy," Rivera added on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Let's do it. Let's get behind him. Let's give him every opportunity to succeed. And that's what we're going to do."