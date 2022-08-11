Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders’ Ron Rivera says organization has a ‘lot of confidence’ in quarterback Carson Wentz

Wentz is playing for his third team in three years

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Carson Wentz has had a trying few years, bouncing around the league as he attempts to get back to his MVP-like form of 2017. 

After the Philadelphia Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Wentz was traded once again to the Washington Commanders during the offseason

It’s a match that both sides are hoping works out, with the Commanders using seven different quarterbacks since head coach Ron Rivera took over in 2020. 

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at its training facility Aug. 5, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. 

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at its training facility Aug. 5, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Rivera said the organization likes what it’s seen so far with Wentz

"The narratives are all unfair," Rivera said Wednesday. "Obviously, he left each place for their reasons. OK, great. That’s their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because we want him here. He’s here because we see what he can do, we see what he’s done. And, based on what we do, we see there’s an opportunity. And that’s why he’s here.

Quarterback Carson Wentz speaks at a press conference announcing his signing with the Washington Commanders at the Ashburn facility March 17, 2022. 

Quarterback Carson Wentz speaks at a press conference announcing his signing with the Washington Commanders at the Ashburn facility March 17, 2022.  (Julia Nikhinson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far. The guys have all assimilated to him. They’ve rallied around him. And that’s a huge plus because, again, based on what we went through for the last couple of years — and probably before I got here — trying to find the quarterback."

On Thursday, Wentz addressed the narrative that he’s been inaccurate in his first training camp in Washington

Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders reacts during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. 

Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders reacts during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"For one, it’s camp. I didn’t know that. So, thank you," Wentz said Thursday on 7News DC. "At the same time, I’m my biggest critic. So, I come back after practice, and I’m kicking myself over one, two, three, four, five plays. But, at the same time, they’re usually things we can learn from."

Washington missed the playoffs in 2021 after making the postseason in 2020 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Commanders open the preseason Saturday against the Carolina Panthers. 

"And now, all of a sudden, there's an opportunity for us to settle in on a guy," Rivera added on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Let's do it. Let's get behind him. Let's give him every opportunity to succeed. And that's what we're going to do."

