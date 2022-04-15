Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts to add Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore to defense: report

Gilmore played for the Panthers last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Indianapolis Colts are adding a Pro Bowl cornerback to their already stout defense.

The Colts and former Carolina Panther Stephon Gilmore agreed to a two-year deal Friday, the Associated Press reported. The Colts have not announced the deal officially.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) makes a catch in front of New York Giants tight end Garrett Dickerson (89) during the second half at Gillette Stadium Oct 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) makes a catch in front of New York Giants tight end Garrett Dickerson (89) during the second half at Gillette Stadium Oct 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

Gilmore will join Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II and safeties Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon in Indianapolis’ secondary. The team already added former Philadelphia Eagle Rodney McLeod Thursday. 

Indianapolis didn’t re-sign Xavier Rhodes and traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders last month for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. He’s also a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He played for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a game Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. 

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a game Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

He made the Pro Bowl last season despite playing just nine games for Carolina. He finished the season with two interceptions and two passes defended.

Indianapolis was ninth in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed last season.

McLeod told reporters Thursday he believed his new team is playoff ready.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore walks off the field after a game against the New England Patriots Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore walks off the field after a game against the New England Patriots Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

"These guys have made the playoffs, they know what it takes. It’s now how can we get to that next step, and that next step is playing for a world title," he said. "That’s what we all play this sport for and so that’s what I’m looking forward to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.