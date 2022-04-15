Colts to add Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore to defense: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts are adding a Pro Bowl cornerback to their already stout defense.

The Colts and former Carolina Panther Stephon Gilmore agreed to a two-year deal Friday, the Associated Press reported. The Colts have not announced the deal officially.

Gilmore will join Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II and safeties Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon in Indianapolis’ secondary. The team already added former Philadelphia Eagle Rodney McLeod Thursday.

Indianapolis didn’t re-sign Xavier Rhodes and traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders last month for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. He’s also a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He played for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

He made the Pro Bowl last season despite playing just nine games for Carolina. He finished the season with two interceptions and two passes defended.

Indianapolis was ninth in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed last season.

McLeod told reporters Thursday he believed his new team is playoff ready.

"These guys have made the playoffs, they know what it takes. It’s now how can we get to that next step, and that next step is playing for a world title," he said. "That’s what we all play this sport for and so that’s what I’m looking forward to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.