College bowling team staff member, who is married to head coach, steps down after affair with woman on team

An assistant bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin University stepped down from his position after it was discovered he was cheating on his wife - the head coach - with a member of the team.

Steve Lemke, 38, is married to head coach Amber Lemke, but the school discovered he was having an affair with a female member of the team.

Steve resigned from his position on April 10 after he "had a choice and he chose to resign," athletic director Ryan Ivey told The Lufkin Daily News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lemkes have since filed for divorce after the consensual relationship that violated school rules.

However, Steve is not staying silent on the matter.

"I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen," Steve told the outlet. "There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken."

OHIO STATE'S ZAK HERBSTREIT, SON OF KIRK HERBSTREIT, HOSPITALIZED DUE TO POSSIBLE HEART ISSUE

Amber found out about the affair after she went through her husband's phone and saw a text, leaving him no choice but to admit his guilt.

"It didn’t have anything in detail," Steve said of the text. "It was just about how amazing I am, basically, in general perspective. Amber saw that and questioned me, and I got to the point where it just built up so much that I basically told her the truth after she dug through my phone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steve was a "stay-at-home dad for five years," having volunteered for the team until he was officially named an assistant in 2019.

The Lumberjacks finished in second in the 2022 NCAA Championships.