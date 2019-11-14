Colin Kaepernick workout event leaves former teammate Eric Reid skeptical

Eric Reid, a former teammate of Colin Kaepernick’s and current Carolina Panthers defensive back, expressed some skepticism Wednesday about the quarterback’s league-scheduled workout.

Reid, who played with Kaepernick when they were with the San Francisco 49ers and knelt with him during the national anthem, spoke to reporters and called the showcase a “PR stunt.”

“If it’s a real process, I’m excited,” Reid said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “The strange thing is that it’s on a Saturday and it remains to be seen who is going to be able to make that workout, being that it’s a day before a game, but we’ll see what happens.”

He added: “I spoke to him last night. He had the same concerns that I just mentioned, wondering why it’s a Saturday. But he’s ready. He’s been training like I’ve been telling y’all ever since I got here. For three years now he’s been training, so he’s ready.”

Reid was part of a grievance filed against the NFL alleging that he, and Kaepernick, were blackballed from the league over their decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest perceived racial injustices across the U.S. Reid signed with the Panthers last season as the grievance was ongoing. The two have since settled with the NFL.

The league informed teams Tuesday that Kaepernick would be having a workout in which all teams were invited. However, the league and representatives for the former 49ers star had reportedly been at odds over the timing of the showcase and over whether the NFL would release a list of teams who would be attending.

Reid also revealed he talked to Panthers owner David Tepper about possibly signing Kaepernick after Cam Newton’s injury.

“I spoke to David Tepper last week when Cam was put on IR. He communicated to me that they weren’t looking to add a veteran quarterback, but if they were, they’d be interested. So we’ll see if they’ll send somebody to be there. [Tepper] said that if they were looking to add a veteran quarterback, that he would be evaluated. I told him I’d hold him to that.”

Reid added that it felt more like a "PR stunt" than something legitimate, according to the Observer.

"At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it. At this point, it feels like a PR stunt. Being that it’s on a Saturday, what decision makers are going to be able to attend that workout? The other strange thing is, I saw it was reported that teams were interested in Colin, but they reached out to the league about it? That’s strange"

A handful of teams are expected to be represented for Kaepernick’s workout.