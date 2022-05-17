Colin Kaepernick to receive honorary degree from Morgan State University

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University this weekend because of his social justice work, the university announced Tuesday.

President David K. Wilson said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will be honored alongside filmmaker David E. Talbert and David Burton, who previously served on the Obama administration’s Small Business Advisory Council.

"Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect are more than just words that appear on the flags that adorn our campus, or words that we utter casually when reciting our core values, they represent the embodiment of who we are and what a Morgan graduate stands for," Wilson said in a statement .

"With this notion in mind, we intentionally sought a collection of individuals who truly embody these principles, and thankfully we have assembled a trio of diverse voices who have bravely stood—and kneeled—for the betterment and advancement of the voiceless, the marginalized and the disenfranchised."

Kaepernick, who last played in the league in 2016, has made a recent push to return to the NFL.

In April, he was reunited with former Niners head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan’s spring game, where he participated in a throwing audition for NFL scouts.

"I know right now the situation likely won't allow me to come in, step into a starting role. I know I'll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly," he said after the showcase.

Kaepernick was previously linked to the Seattle Seahawks after having talks with head coach Pete Carroll. Earlier this month he also worked out with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor , Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson and 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray.

A spokesman for the university told FOX Baltimore that Kapernick has been invited to attend the ceremony on Saturday.

