Clippers sign Glen Davis

New Orleans, LA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Los Angeles Clippers announced Monday that they have signed free agent forward Glen Davis.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Davis cleared waivers after his contract was bought out by the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The seven-year veteran appeared in 45 games (43 starts) this season for the Magic, averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. He will reunite with Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who coached Davis for four seasons in Boston and together were a part of the Celtics' 2008 NBA Championship team.

Davis has averaged 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 417 career games with Orlando and Boston. He will be available on Monday when the Clippers wrap up their three-game road trip against New Orleans.