Clijsters beats Venus in ceremonial farewell match

Kim Clijsters played her final tennis match on Wednesday, beating fellow former world No. 1 Venus Williams 6-3, 6-3 in a ceremonial farewell match in Antwerp.

Clijsters officially retired after losing to rising Brit Laura Robson at the U.S. Open this past summer, but wanted to play one more match to thank her home fans in Belgium. Crown Prince Phillipe and Princess Mathilde were in attendance at Antwerp Sports Palace, as were 13,000 other tennis fans.

The laid-back affair was destined to be won by the 29-year-old oft-injured Belgian, who was a four-time Grand Slam champion, including three U.S. Open titles.

Clijsters was 7-6 lifetime against Williams on the WTA, but the American was 2-0 versus the Belgian star here in Antwerp.