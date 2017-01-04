Clay Matthews says 'cheap shot' by former Packer caused his shoulder injury

Clay Matthews knows who's to blame for his current shoulder injury, and the Green Bay Packers linebacker is pointing the finger at a former teammate.

Matthews believes the shoulder injury he suffered Monday night was the result of a "cheap shot" by right tackle Allen Barbre, who spent his first three years in the league with the Packers.

"I wasn't a fan of it," Matthews said, via ESPN. "I mean, I've got a lot more to say about it, but I'm going to say it behind closed doors. It was cheap shot, but it is what it is. I hate it. Unfortunately I landed on my shoulder, and that's kind of what I've been dealing with since."

Barbre's first-quarter block didn't draw a penalty though Matthews, who returned to the game after taking a pain-killing injection, wasn't sure if it deserved one.

"I don't know," said Matthews, who played with Barbre in Green Bay in 2009. "They didn't throw a flag probably because I wasn't a quarterback. I know all about that."

Matthews' status for Sunday's game against the Texans is still undecided though coach Mike McCarthy sounded confident Wednesday that the 30-year-old linebacker would suit up.

Matthews has recorded 17 tackles and four sacks in seven games this season.