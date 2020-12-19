Cincinnati kicks game-winning field goal to win AAC title, stay undefeated

Cincinnati narrowly defeated Tulsa on Saturday night to remain undefeated and win the American Athletic Conference championship.

Cincinnati kicker Cole Smith hit a game-winning 34-yard field goal. Smith had a field goal earlier in the game blocked but he was able to come through in the cold and the rain to keep the Bearcats’ hope for a major bowl game alive.

Desmond Ridder continued to standout for Cincinnati. He was 19-for-29 with 269 passing yards and a touchdown. He also had 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Alec Pierce was Ridder’s top target for the game. He had five catches for 146 yards and a 36-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter with 3:17 left.

Tulsa did everything it could to try and pull off the upset.

A Deneric Prince 8-yard touchdown run early in the third tied the title game up at 17 apiece. Ridder would respond with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to pull back ahead.

Golden Hurricane quarterback Zach Smith showed off his heroics with 3:41 left in the game. He threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana to tie the game. But it was Smith’s heroics that saved Cincinnati.

Smith finished 13-for-30 with 166 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Corey Taylor ran for 102 yards and a touchdown. Santana had five catches for 79 yards.

Cincinnati’s victory is their first in the AAC championship game. The team lost to Memphis last year, 29-24.

The Bearcats will now await the College Football Playoff committee’s ranking. Cincinnati is one of three teams that are undefeated in 2020 who are still in contention for the final cut.