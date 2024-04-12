A look at Christian McCaffrey's family: The NFL star was born into a family of athletes

Christian McCaffrey is not the only athlete in his family.

The running back for the San Francisco 49ers was born into a family of athletes, with parents and an older brother all playing sports at a high level. McCaffrey's two younger brothers also play football.

Read on to take a deeper look into the McCaffrey family.

Ed McCaffrey

Ed McCaffrey, Christian's father, was also an NFL player.

After playing football at Stanford, he was drafted by the New York Giants in 1991, winning three Super Bowls during his time in the league.

During Ed's 13 years as part of the NFL, he also played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

Christian spoke about his experience following in his father's footsteps in a 2023 interview with NBC Sports.

"Growing up, I was Ed's kid, we were always Ed's sons. And so, in a way, that was an advantage for us, because we got to experience a little bit of that already," he told the outlet in 2023. "I think myself and three of my brothers, we all kind of wanted to branch off and create our own name."

Ed married his wife, Lisa, on April 4, 1992, after just a few months of dating, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Lisa McCaffrey

Lisa McCaffrey was also a talented athlete, as a player on the soccer team at Stanford.

Now, she serves as co-host of a podcast called "Your Mom" with Ashley Adamson.

Even though all four of Lisa's children have pursued sports, she has spoken about the importance of her children being involved in whatever they love to do.

"Who knows if they are going to be talented or not," she told the Denver Post in 2015. "But I want them to be involved in what they love. If that’s books or music, that’s a good thing, too."

Max McCaffrey

The oldest of the McCaffrey siblings is Max.

Max, born in 1994, joined the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Oakland Raiders as a wide receiver, according to Sportskeeda.

He was a practice squad member throughout most of his career for the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers.

In 2023, McCaffrey made a return to the NFL after spending time as a college coach. Now, he coaches the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant.

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is the most well-known of the siblings, for his impressive NFL stats and in the realm of pop culture as the fiancé to former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey, a running back, was the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

He now plays for the 49ers, with whom he made his Super Bowl debut in February 2024.

McCaffrey scored a touchdown during the highly anticipated game, but the 49ers weren't able to pull off a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dylan McCaffrey

Dylan McCaffrey is the second-youngest sibling in the family.

Born in 1999, Dylan played quarterback at Michigan and then transferred to Northern Colorado.

Luke McCaffrey

The youngest McCaffrey brother, Luke, was born in 2001.

Like all his brothers, Luke is also a football player.

He first started his collegiate career at Nebraska, where he was a quarterback. Shortly after, he transferred to Rice University.

While he continued to play quarterback at the beginning of his time at Rice, he swapped to wide receiver in 2022.

In March 2024, Luke was part of the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ever so slightly beat Christian's time for the 40-yard dash.

Luke ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, according to NBC Sports Bay Area, while Christian ran the dash in 4.48 seconds in 2017.