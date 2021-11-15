Chinese tennis champ's allegation against vice premier prompts calls for probe from WTA, ATP

The alleged incident between Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and a powerful politician resulted in calls from Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) CEO Steve Simon and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) chairman Andrea Gaudenzi for an investigation into the matter.

Peng, who is a former No. 1-ranked doubles player, wrote in a Chinese social media post earlier this month she was forced to have sex with former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, with whom she was having an intermittent extramarital affair, three years ago.

Zhang is a member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Her post, which was later removed from the Chinese social media platform Weibo, also said they first had sex seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that.

The Daily Mail reported Peng hadn’t been seen since she made the social media claims.

Simon on Sunday called for an investigation.

"Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected," he said.

"We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship."

TENNIS CHAMP ‘VANISHES’ AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIM AGAINST CHINESE POLITICIAN: REPORT

The ATP, the men’s pro tour, supported the WTA’s calls for an investigation on Monday.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our tennis community. We have been deeply concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai," Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"We are encouraged by the recent assurances received by WTA that she is safe and accounted for and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Separately, we stand in full support of WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault carried out against Peng Shuai."

Peng is more known for her prowess in doubles events than singles. The 35-year-old has won two doubles majors – the French Open and Wimbledon – along with 21 other career titles. She was a former No. 1-ranked doubles team member.

In her post, Peng wrote that the 75-year-old politician and his wife arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later brought her into a room where the assault occurred.

"I was so frightened that afternoon, never thinking that this thing could happen," her post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from the public eye, as is usual with former Chinese officials. He served as a vice premier from 2013 to 2018 and was a Communist Party secretary in Tianjin from 2007 to 2012 and in Shandong from 2002 to 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.