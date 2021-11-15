Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published

Chinese tennis champ's allegation against vice premier prompts calls for probe from WTA, ATP

Peng Shuai claimed she was forced into having sex with Zhang Gaoli

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The alleged incident between Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and a powerful politician resulted in calls from Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) CEO Steve Simon and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) chairman Andrea Gaudenzi for an investigation into the matter.

Peng, who is a former No. 1-ranked doubles player, wrote in a Chinese social media post earlier this month she was forced to have sex with former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, with whom she was having an intermittent extramarital affair, three years ago. 

Zhang is a member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shuai Peng of China plays a backhand during her Women's Doubles first round match with partner Shuai Zhang of China against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Alison Riske of the United States on day four of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Shuai Peng of China plays a backhand during her Women's Doubles first round match with partner Shuai Zhang of China against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Alison Riske of the United States on day four of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Her post, which was later removed from the Chinese social media platform Weibo, also said they first had sex seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that. 

The Daily Mail reported Peng hadn’t been seen since she made the social media claims.

Simon on Sunday called for an investigation.

"Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected," he said.

"We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship."

FILE - China's Shuai Peng serves the ball to France's Caroline Garcia during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Paris. Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by the Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

FILE - China's Shuai Peng serves the ball to France's Caroline Garcia during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Paris. Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by the Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

TENNIS CHAMP ‘VANISHES’ AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIM AGAINST CHINESE POLITICIAN: REPORT

The ATP, the men’s pro tour, supported the WTA’s calls for an investigation on Monday.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our tennis community. We have been deeply concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai," Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"We are encouraged by the recent assurances received by WTA that she is safe and accounted for and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Separately, we stand in full support of WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault carried out against Peng Shuai."

FILE - Then Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli is seen during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against the former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

FILE - Then Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli is seen during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against the former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Peng is more known for her prowess in doubles events than singles. The 35-year-old has won two doubles majors – the French Open and Wimbledon – along with 21 other career titles. She was a former No. 1-ranked doubles team member.

In her post, Peng wrote that the 75-year-old politician and his wife arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later brought her into a room where the assault occurred.

"I was so frightened that afternoon, never thinking that this thing could happen," her post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from the public eye, as is usual with former Chinese officials. He served as a vice premier from 2013 to 2018 and was a Communist Party secretary in Tianjin from 2007 to 2012 and in Shandong from 2002 to 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com