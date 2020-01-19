Kansas City Chiefs win AFC Championship over Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35,-24, to win their first AFC Championship.

The Chiefs will play the winner between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., next month for a chance to claim the title of NFL champions.

Kansas City won the game behind a brilliant performance from Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback was 23-for-35 with 293 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill also had incredible games. Watkins had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown catch. Hill had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Chiefs defense came through stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry.