Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Chad Wheeler's assault allegations 'disgusting'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called the allegations against NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler "disgusting" this week, as the former Seattle Seahawks player was arraigned.

Kelce was asked Monday during the first day of media availability leading up to Super Bowl LV as the Chiefs get set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"To be honest, it’s disgusting," he said, via USA Today. "I don’t even want to talk about it. It has nothing to do with the NFL. It’s ridiculous that a guy like that even had a job. He shouldn’t have been …"

"What’s happened with that young lady, there’s no reason for that in this world. And he should be dealt with accordingly. I don’t even want to talk about that. It’s a very touchy subject. … I think everybody understands that that’s just flat-out wrong."

Wheeler pleaded not guilty to first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest charges in Washington state.

He was arrested late last month. The woman involved told investigators Wheeler reportedly told her to stand up and bow to him, and when she refused to do that, he threw her on the bed, choked her and tried to smother her, according to court documents. The woman said she tried to fight back, but Wheeler allegedly twisted her arm and she lost consciousness.

She told officials when she regained consciousness she saw Wheeler by the bed and he allegedly said: "Wow, you’re alive?" She reportedly ran into the bathroom to call her family and 911.

The Seahawks cut ties with him as the furor over the allegations grew.

Wheeler blamed the alleged assault on a "manic episode."

He has a trial set for April 6, according to ESPN.