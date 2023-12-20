Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs great Ed Budde dead at 89

Budde was a first-round pick of the Chiefs and was on their Super Bowl IV team

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Ed Budde, a former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman who was a part of the team’s Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 89.

Budde’s family announced his death through the team. No cause of death was given.

Ed Budde vs Packers

Kansas City Chiefs guard Ed Budde, #71, pops out of his crouch during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 15, 1967, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (James Flores/Getty Images)

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. 

"He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors." 

Ed Budde vs Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson prepares to hand off to running back Mike Garrett, #21, as running back Robert Holmes, #45, and guard Ed Budde, #71, lead the play against the Minnesota Vikings during the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 11, 1970. (AP Photo, File)

The former Michigan State standout was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 1963 AFL Draft. He chose to play for Kansas City over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He spent his entire career with the Chiefs, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods. He was on the Chiefs when they won the AFL Championship and faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.

"He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John," Clark added. "My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family."

Ed and Brad Budde

Ed Budde, right, and Brad Budde announce the No. 55 pick for the Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL football draft April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs picked SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

Budde retired from the NFL after the 1976 season and was named to the All-time All-AFL Team.

His son, Brad Budde, was an All-American offensive lineman at USC and also played for the Chiefs. They are the only father-son duo to be first-round picks by the same NFL franchise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

