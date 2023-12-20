Chiefs great Ed Budde dead at 89

Ed Budde, a former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman who was a part of the team’s Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 89.

Budde’s family announced his death through the team. No cause of death was given.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City.

"He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors."

FROM OUTKICK: DONOVAN MCNABB THINKS SEAN PAYTON WENT TOO FAR BY CHEWING OUT RUSSELL WILSON: ‘I WOULDN’T TOLERATE IT’

The former Michigan State standout was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 1963 AFL Draft. He chose to play for Kansas City over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He spent his entire career with the Chiefs, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods. He was on the Chiefs when they won the AFL Championship and faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.

JJ WATT TAKES DIFFERENT APPROACH TO EX-NFL STAR'S WHITE PEOPLE CRITICISM

"He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John," Clark added. "My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family."

Budde retired from the NFL after the 1976 season and was named to the All-time All-AFL Team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His son, Brad Budde, was an All-American offensive lineman at USC and also played for the Chiefs. They are the only father-son duo to be first-round picks by the same NFL franchise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.