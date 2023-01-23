Chiefs' Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes has 'done amazing things' on high-ankle sprain

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it quite clear that his high-ankle sprain won’t keep him out of the AFC Championship this upcoming Sunday, and his head coach believes that to be the case as well.

Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Monday following a successful Saturday night where his Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, to advance in the playoffs.

The win did come with a very scary moment when pass rusher Arden Key fell on Mahomes’ ankle, causing the sprain which Reid confirmed on Monday. While Mahomes was clearly frustrated that he had to come out of the game – Chad Henne orchestrated a touchdown drive while Mahomes got his ankle wrapped up tightly in the locker room – he returned in the second half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, he was pretty limited on that ankle, as he hobbled on certain plays and was a bit hesitant to move around the pocket.

Since then, Reid said Mahomes is "doing OK" and has that same mindset of wanting to start for Kansas City next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES DIAGNOSED WITH HIGH-ANKLE SPRAIN AFTER PLAYOFF WIN: REPORTS

"He’s done amazing things with limited time," Reid said via The Athletic.

It’s safe to say Mahomes’ ankle will be a talking point all week around the NFL, as his mobility creates those extended plays and insane throws that we’re used to seeing each week.

The Bengals’ pass rush was also a problem for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, getting Josh Allen to scramble out of the pocket and disrupt his rhythm on offense.

PATRICK MAHOMES PUSHES THROUGH BUM ANKLE VS. JAGUARS; CHIEFS ADVANCE TO FIFTH STRAIGHT AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The result was only 10 points put up by one of the best offensive units in the league.

But Mahomes certainly remembers what happened last year in the playoffs, when the Bengals came into Kansas City and shocked everyone by coming away with a victory to advance to the Super Bowl. It’s a revenge game for the Chiefs, who get to host the Bengals yet again in this exciting matchup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mahomes be able to make those magical plays on that ankle? While high-ankle sprains usually take weeks to recover from, he understands what’s at stake: A trip to the Super Bowl or his team heading to the offseason yet again.