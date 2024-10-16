Cheating scandal rocks World Conkers Championships in England

A cheating scandal engulfed the world of competitive chestnut cracking in England.

The World Conker Championships said Tuesday that officials launched an investigation into 82-year-old Dave Jakins after he was found with a steel chestnut in his pocket following his victory in the men’s division.

Let’s back up for a second. What is conkers?

Conkers is a traditional children’s game rooted in Britain and Ireland. Two players square off in an effort to try to break each other’s conker with their own. The name conker refers to the seed of a horse chestnut tree, which is threaded in the middle.

On Sunday, more than 200 enthusiasts of the game entered the annual competition in the village of Southwick in central England.

Jakins won but was accused of using a steel chestnut to defeat his opponents. Alastair Johnson-Ferguson raised the allegations after losing to Jakins in the men’s final. He claimed his conker "disintegrated in one hit," according to The Telegraph.

A steel chestnut was found in Jakins’ pocket, but organizers said it was unlikely he was able to cheat under the scrutiny of judges.

"He was very closely watched by four judges. It looks like it was absolutely impossible for him to cheat," St. John Burkett, chair of the event’s organizing committee, told Sky News.

Jakins denied the allegations.

Kelci Banschbach, who was originally from Indianapolis, defeated Jakins to earn the title of World Conker Champion. She was the first American to win the title since the World Conker Championships began in 1965.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.