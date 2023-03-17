Charles Barkley claims he used to clean his uniform by showering in it: 'Easier to do it that way'

NBA Hall of Famer and TV analyst Charles Barkley has stories for days after playing for 15 seasons in the league.

Now a personality on TNT, Barkley takes a few weeks out of the year to cover the NCAA Tournament , bringing his honesty and humor to the college game.

And he told a whopper Friday.

Barkley told the crew at CBS how he used to shower in his NBA uniform after games to get it clean.

"I’m so old, we used to take a shower in our uniforms," Barkley said as a disbelieving Kenny Smith pushed back.

"When I first got to the NBA, we flew commercial," Barkley explained. "So, when you played the night before and flew the next morning, when was you exactly going to get your uniform clean? You had to wash your uniform yourself. So, after the game, when you got to your room, you took a shower in your uniform and dried it, and dropped it on the commercial airline the next day."

After analyst Clark Kellogg suggested there are other ways to clean a uniform without physically showering in it, Barkley pushed back.

"It’s easier to do it that way," Barkley said as the panel broke up laughing.

Barkley has been treated to a great start to the tournament, with two big upsets on the first day

In the early portion of games Thursday, No. 13 seed Furman downed No. 4 seed Virginia in the final moments.

A last-second 3-pointer by JP Pegues gave Furman its first NCAA Tournament win since 1974.

In the afternoon, No. 15 seed Princeton stunned No. 2 seed Arizona, going on a 9-0 run to end the game for a 59-55 win.

Kennesaw State, a No. 14 seed, nearly pulled off a stunner in Greensboro, North Carolina, Friday, losing to No. 3 seed Xavier, 72-67.

It was the first-ever appearance in the tournament for the Kennesaw State.