Central Michigan's John Keller 'fighting for his life' after shooting at off-campus party

Central Michigan quarterback John Keller was "fighting for his life" after being wounded in an off-campus shooting in Michigan on Saturday, his family said.

Keller’s family set up a GoFundMe to help cover the student-athlete’s medical expenses. The family also offered an update on the quarterback’s status as he recovers from the gunshot wound.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Early morning on April 24, 2021, John was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant. Right now John is fighting for his life at Hurley Medical Center and remains in critical condition after being life flighted from another hospital near by," the description read.

"With John's condition being critical, medical expenses will be extensive throughout his recovery. I ask of everyone to keep John and his family in your prayers during this difficult time."

The fundraiser has received more than $25,000 from more than 440 donors since it was started.

OHIO STATE AMONG 5 BIG TEN TEAMS AUDITIONING QUARTERBACKS

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched before 1 a.m. Saturday to the Deerfield Village Apartments near the Mount Pleasant campus. Officers said a fight broke out in one of the apartments and someone fetched a gun from a vehicle and returned and started firing.

Keller and another student were the victims of the shooting. The other student was reportedly in stable condition.

Police said they received the video and other information on the shooting. As of Sunday, no one was in custody.

"The ICSO detectives are pouring over multiple tips, leads, and social media posts," the sheriff’s office said.

Keller, a member of the 2018 signing class, originally committed to the University of Cincinnati. The following year, he transferred to Pearl River Community College before joining Central Michigan in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. "Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals."

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.