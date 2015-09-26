Celtics rookie basically says David Lee is best player in NBA

If you could start a team with one player in the NBA, who would it be? Kevin Durant? LeBron James? Anthony Davis? James Harden?

There are about seven or eight acceptable answers to this question. But Boston Celtics rookie Terry Rozier went in a different direction:

David Lee is obviously not the right answer, in any known universe. But can you blame Rozier for saying his new teammate's name?

The rookie's jump shot may be a question mark, but nobody should ever doubt his locker room politics.

