Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' Grant Williams bloodied as head accidentally stepped on by Joel Embiid: 'I really got curb stomped'

The Celtics took Game 3, 114-102

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had his head smashed into the court during the fourth quarter of Boston’s 114-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. 

While scrambling for a loose ball, Williams and Jaylen Brown wound up on the floor, which caused 2023 MVP Joel Embiid to leap over the two players. 

Joel Embiid and Grant Williams on the floor

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, front left, and Grant Williams, front right, react after colliding during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Unfortunately for Williams, Embiid didn’t clear the two, and his foot stepped on the back of Williams’ head, causing his face to smash into the floor. 


"I was like, ’Dang, I really got curb-stomped,'" Williams said after the game. "I'm just thankful he didn’t like fully just lean his weight onto it. He definitely got me pretty badly. But then I think he felt that he landed on something, so he picked his foot up. It hurts a little bit."

Embiid apologized to Williams after he re-entered the game. 

Jayson Tatum reacts against the 76ers

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"That was kind of nasty," Celtics guard Jayson Tatum said.

The Celtics pulled away late in Game 3, getting timely buckets from Tatum and center Al Horford. 

Tatum led Boston in scoring with 27 points, including seven points in the final 2:40 of the fourth quarter. 

James Harden struggled mightily for the 76ers and is now 5-28 from the field in the last two games after scoring 45 points in Philadelphia’s Game 1 win. 

Grant Williams pumps his fist against the Sixers

Grant Williams, #12 of the Boston Celtics, celebrates during the third quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on May 3, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 121-87.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"We’re just trying to make him work as much as we can," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "Trying to keep him off the free-throw line. Guys are just working to take away those details."

Game 4 will tip off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.