Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in making changes to ensure that last season would not repeat itself.

In a busy offseason, the Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera, moved on from injury-prone Cam Newton and made Christian McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

With arguably the toughest division in the NFL, the Panthers will also take on the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Here are some of the intriguing matchups on the Panthers’ 2020 schedule.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PANTHERS’ 2020 SCHEDULE

**

1). WASHINGTON REDSKINS

The Panthers will take on former head coach Ron Rivera in what’s sure to be a high stakes game for both sides.

Rivera made sure he brought along some familiar faces, including Kyle Allen, who after taking over the starting job from an injured Newton early on in the season went 0-5. By comparison, former teammate and the Panthers new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 in regular-season games.

Fans will have to wait until Week 16 to catch this game.

2). TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Panthers will take on the Bucs in Week 2 and again in Week 10 and one thing rookie coach Matt Rhule can count on is Tom Brady making the most of Tampa’s explosive offense led by wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

3). LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Panthers have the chance to start the season off strong with a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. The pressure is on for the Raiders as it will mark the franchise’s first game since moving to Las Vegas and unfortunately for them -- they’ll be on the road for this one.