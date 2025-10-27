Carol Davis, longtime Raiders 'First Lady,' dead at 93

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carol Davis, the widow of longtime Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis and mother of current owner Mark Davis, has passed away at 93.

Carol Davis, known affectionately as "The First Lady of Raider Nation," died on Friday, the team said in an announcement on Sunday. Her son lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in her honor.

"Carol provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organization for over 60 years," the team said in a statement. "Her direct impact on the Greatness of the Raiders continues to be felt, cherished, and honored, and is woven into the fabric of this historic franchise. If Al was the heart of the Raiders, Carol was the soul."

Al Davis married Carol Sagal in 1954, and they became synonymous with Raiders football ever since the former was hired as a coach in 1963 by the franchise. They eventually owned the team, and the Raiders went on to win three Super Bowls – in 1976, 1980 and 1983 – under Davis’ leadership.

Mark Davis was the couple's only child, born in 1955, and he eventually took control of the franchise when his father died in 2011. Carol Davis retained a share of Raiders ownership.

Carol Davis did not usually have a front-facing role with the team, but she was present for the groundbreaking at Allegiant Stadium in 2017 as the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.

During the team’s inaugural season in its new city, Carol Davis was present to light the torch dedicated to her late husband before the team’s first home game in 2020. There were no fans present at the game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Carol Davis was also the presenter for former Raiders head coach Tom Flores as he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

"There's nobody that could have lit it other than her," Mark Davis told ESPN during the 2020 season. "Because it's really a tough time in the country, but also here in Nevada, we don't want to seem that we're celebrating or anything of that nature. But to have my mom light that torch means so much, and I think it will mean a lot for everybody in this valley, so I'm excited."

The Raiders announced a private service will be held in Oakland, California, with plans for a celebration of life to come at a future date.

"Mrs. Davis has ascended to the heavens to take a rightful seat on the Throne of Greatness next to her husband Al, both of whom are wrapped in Cloaks of Immortality," the team said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

