Cards chairman DeWitt says he's met Kroenke "once or twice"

ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt says he has zero insight on the Rams' move to Los Angeles. In fact, he says he's met Rams owner Stan Kroenke only ''once or twice.''

Kroenke has been with the Rams since they relocated to St. Louis in 1995. That was the same year DeWitt's group purchased the Cardinals from Anheuser-Busch, but there's been virtually no intermingling.

The Cardinals are regularly one of the biggest draws in the major leagues and had attendance of 3.5 million last season.

DeWitt said at the team's annual Winter Warmup fan festival on Sunday that he believed St. Louis can support an NFL team. But, he added: ''I just don't really know Stan Kroenke.''