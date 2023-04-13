Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker ties more than 100-year-old hitting mark

St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker has been on a tear to start the season and his incredible hitting streak remained intact against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Walker extended the hit streak to 12 games with a broken-bat single in the ninth inning. He tied Eddie Murphy for the longest streak to start a season by a player 20 years old or younger. Murphy accomplished the feat for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1912. Walker doesn’t turn 21 until May 22.

"That’s special," Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said. "I couldn’t care less how he got that hit. It’s been fun to watch, he’s done a really nice job. He’s battling a little bit of altitude here, not feeling a hundred percent but still was able to give us that last at-bat."

Walker is 15-for-47 to start the season. He is batting .319 with .849 with two home runs. He called the streak "pretty cool."

"Honestly, I’m just doing my job," he added, via MLB.com. "Especially if I'm the one leading off the inning. I know no matter what, I got to get on base. And so in a lot of these late-inning rallies, I’m just like, 'Let me just put something up the middle, put something in the hole.' I was a little out in front, but I’m glad I could get it to the outfield, get on base for our heavy hitters."

Most importantly, Nolan Gorman hit a late home run to break the tie with the Rockies and win the game 7-4.

It was the second straight day Gorman hit a go-ahead home run.

