Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury delights fans with war room setup during draft

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury showed off his digs during the NFL Draft and delighted social media in the process.

The draft broadcast on Thursday night panned to Kingsbury’s home as the Cardinals were going to select linebacker Isaiah Simmons. However, his house is what drew the attention of many NFL fans rather than Simmons falling to the No. 8 selection and the Cardinals stealing him.

The fan reaction was priceless.

Kingsbury and the Cardinals went 5-10-1 last season. It was the first season as head coach for Kingsbury.

The team made a huge upgrade in the offseason trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. The next move was to address the defense and the team did that with Simmons.

The former Clemson star, an athletic defender who transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/SAM linebacker position in 2018, was named the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position. Simmons became the first player in the history of the program to win the Butkus Award.

Simmons finished his Clemson career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- and five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts).

Simmons became the sixth unanimous All-American in school history. Other players from Clemson were Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Christian Wilkins (2018).