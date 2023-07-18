Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Cardinals
Published

Cardinals exec John Mozeliak says change is coming as trade deadline looms

The Cardinals 40-53 record has them last in the NL Central

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Change is coming to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, a sign the underperforming team may deal veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

St. Louis started Monday last in the NL Central at 40-53, on track for its first losing record since 2007.

"Usually when you’re having a year like this, it’s more than one thing that went wrong," Mozeliak said. before a game against Miami. "I feel like where this club’s at right now, we just know it’s not working intact. We do know we have to make some changes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Mozeliak on field

General manager John Mozeliak on the field before Game One of the 2013 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.   (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"If we can find talent that we think can help emerge in 2024, that’d be great," Mozeliak added. "2025? I wouldn’t rule that out either. But 2026 seems a long way away."

"I don’t think this is going to happen overnight," Mozeliak added. "Change is good if it helps you. We’re not so stubborn or arrogant to say we’re going to keep doing our system and hoping for a better outcome. We understand there’s been a shift and we’re going to try to adjust to it. We’re going to take a hard look at ourselves."

Among starting pitchers, Miles Mikolas is under contract for 2024. Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery are eligible to become free agents and Adam Wainwright plans to retire after this season,

"Pitching, pitching and pitching" is the theme of the deadline and during free agency for the Cardinals, Mozeliak said.

"We do like the collection of hitters we have," Mozeliak said.

SHOHEI OHTANI'S CLUTCH HOMER VS YANKEES COMES WITH EPIC BAT FLIP

Jordan Montgomery throws pitch

Jordan Montgomery #47 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 2, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri.  (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who have no-trade provisions, are likely to stay.

"I don’t have any intentions of trading anybody like them," Mozeliak said.

St. Louis wants to obtain pitchers that cause "swing and miss."

"I think the process we have in place can be tweaked," Mozeliak said. "I don’t think we need to re-do it. You are who you are. We’ve been really good defensively and we understood how to shift. Having pitchers put the ball on the ground was something we benefited from."

St. Louis signed 35-year-old right-hander Ryan Tepera. The 11-year veteran has a 19-20 record and a 3.59 ERA in 371 major league games, all but one in relief.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul Goldschmidt returns to the dugout after striking out

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on May 2, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri.  (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Tepera was 2-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season for the Los Angeles Angels, then was released in May. He made nine minor league appearances for Texas, then was released Friday.

Left-hander Génesis Cabrera was designated for assignment. The 26-year-old reliever had been with the Cardinals since 2018.

Cabrera was unhappy with his recent use. He went 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and five holds this season and last pitched in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Washington. He allowed two runs and three hits while striking out three over one inning.