Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins takes another shot at his former team on Twitter

Superstar wideout hauled in 115 catches for 1,407 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2020

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Whenever DeAndre Hopkins has the opportunity to rip his former team, he takes it.

The Arizona Cardinals superstar wideout hauled in 115 catches for 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard receiving milestone, and he was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and the second-team All-Pro squad.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cardinals’ Twitter account sent out a tweet highlighting the fantastic season Hopkins put together, and of course, he took the time out to bash his former team, the Houston Texans, who gave him up for a second-round draft pick.

DESHAUN WATSON COULD LOSE OUT ON OVER $20M IF HE SITS OUT 2021 NFL SEASON: REPORT

"An they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder 😂😂😂," Hopkins wrote in response to the tweet.

The Texans, who also received veteran running back David Johnson in the trade, used that second-round pick in last year’s draft on TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who was graded 30.2 out of 100 by Pro Football Focus for his rookie season. Houston will also get the 113th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona, on the other hand, finished the 2020 NFL season with an 8-8 record and just missed out on a playoff berth after a third-place finish in the loaded NFC West. Not only did Hopkins post incredible numbers during his first season with quarterback Kyler Murray, but the duo connected for a game-winning "Hail Mary" in their matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which proved to be one of the most memorable moments of the year.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova