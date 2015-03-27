Canucks down Red Wings in shootout to halt record run

The Vancouver Canucks halted the Detroit Red Wings' NHL-record home win streak at 23 games on Thursday after they grabbed a game-tying goal in the dying seconds of the third period and prevailed in the shootout.

Daniel Sedin scored his second goal of the game with a slapshot from the blueline with 16 seconds left in the third period to tie the score at 3-3 with Vancouver goalie Roberto Luongo on the bench in favor of an extra attacker.

After a scoreless overtime period, Alex Burrows faked then quickly pulled the puck to his backhand and lifted a shot over Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard for the only goal of the shootout.

The Red Wings held the lead three times in the game, but the Canucks fought back each time.

Darren Helm, Kyle Quincy and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit who were without their leading scorer Pavel Datsyuk who had arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the week. Cody Hodgson also scored for Vancouver.

Detroit last lost at Joe Louis Arena on November 3rd, a 4-1 defeat by the Calgary Flames.

