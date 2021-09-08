Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of things I need to get off my chest' after Patriots release

Cam Newton teased Wednesday some interesting remarks were coming as he wanted to get some things off his chest after being released by the New England Patriots before the start of the regular season.

Newton was in competition with rookie Mac Jones before getting cut.

"I have a lot of things I need to get off my chest," Newton said in the teaser video for his weekly "Funky Friday." "This is not a retirement speech and I have a lot of football still in me."

The Patriots signed Newton in the middle of the 2020 offseason after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, and he was thrust into a nearly impossible situation. He had to fill the big gap left by Tom Brady departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had to deal with key players opting out over coronavirus concerns.

Newton himself also contracted coronavirus but only missed one game. In 15 games, he had 2,657 passing yards and had only eight touchdown passes. He added 592 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns. New England failed to make the playoffs, but the Patriots brought him back.

The three-time Pro Bowler was put into the heat of the competition with Jones in the preseason. The Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the draft and he showed out during the preseason. Jones had 389 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Newton finished with 162 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Newton’s release on Tuesday.

"It's always difficult when you have to reduce your roster," Belichick told WEEI Radio. "A lot of guys that worked hard. A lot of guys that performed well and had either good years for us, or good careers. I respect all those things, but each year is its own year and I have to do what I feel like is best for the football team and so regards to every decision, that's what I try to do. It's always tough to tell guys who have worked hard and have given you all they had that you're not able to keep them."

Belichick said that he has "nothing but positive thoughts and feelings" for the 2015 league MVP.

"He came in here, he worked hard," Belichick said of Newton. "He gave us everything we had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac [Jones] at quarterback, and that is where we're going to go."

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.