California bowlers stage protest against coronavirus shutdowns

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Bowling enthusiasts from across San Diego County in California staged a protest Wednesday, hoping to get back soon to enjoying their favorite sport.

It could happen now that the county has come off the state’s coronavirus monitoring list, FOX 5 of San Diego reported. In July, bowling alleys were among the businesses that had to shut down a second time, according to the station.

A return to the bowling lanes would be great news, bowlers outside Kearny Mesa Bowl in San Diego told FOX 5.

For Sean Ohollaren, it could mean a college education for his son, Elias, he said.

“My son found bowling a few years ago and he’s really passionate about it,” Ohollaren said, “and he bowls in leagues and these tournaments and wins scholarship money for college.”

Bowling alley employees are among the workers who’ve been suffering during coronavirus shutdowns, said Johnny Humble, manager of Kearny Mesa Bowl. He said his total of 80 employees across two locations has been reduced to two.

“The league bowlers are dying to bowl,” he added. “I just want to get back to business.”

Humble organized the rally, looking to send a clear message to state and local officials, FOX 5 reported.

“We’re here, we’re waiting, we’re able and we’re willing,” he said.

