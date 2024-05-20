Caitlin Clark’s expletive-filled outburst leads to 1st career technical foul as Fever remain winless

Caitlin Clark is known for her fire and emotion on the basketball court, but instead of that leading to her first career win with the Indiana Fever, she received her first career technical foul instead.

The Fever remain winless on the year, falling to the Connecticut Sun for the second time already, 88-84, but this one came down to the wire when every possession counted.

However, Clark’s temper flared with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter with the Fever up one point, as she appeared to curse in the direction of a referee, leading to an immediate whistle and a technical foul called on her.

"It’s a f---ing foul," Clark appeared to bark at one of the officials after she was called for a transition take foul following a turnover, which the Sun’s Alyssa Thomas caused on the other end of the floor.

Clark felt she got fouled by Thomas prior to her steal, and then the transition take foul did not help how she felt when she attempted to slow down Connecticut on the other end.

The technical foul led to one free throw for the Sun, which DeWanna Bonner made to tie the game. It was also the last time the Fever held the lead in this one.

A back-and-forth battle on the scoreboard ultimately ensued, with the Fever tying things up with 30 seconds to play thanks to Clark finding Aliyah Boston, who made a seven-foot jumper to knot things at 84 apiece.

However, Indiana’s Temi Fagbenle was called for a personal foul on Tyasha Harris with 11.1 left on the clock, leading to two free throws. Harris would drain both of them, giving Connecticut the two-point lead over Indiana.

On the other end, Boston could not make a driving layup with 7.1 left in the game, and Thomas buried two more free throws to ice the victory for the Sun.

Clark would finish the game with 17 points, which was tied with Kelsey Mitchell for the team lead in that category. Clark shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, with five assists, three rebounds and two blocks as well.

After the game, Clark knows she should not have reacted the way she did, leading to the technical.

"Just the technical foul, can’t get that," Clark told reporters. "A little frustration of how the game was reffed. But it is what it is. That’s out of your control. I thought our team put ourselves in position to make some plays to try and win down the stretch and the Sun always came up with big plays."

Earlier in the game, Clark injured her ankle, which certainly gave the Fever and its fans a big scare. However, she would return to the game after needing to come out in the second quarter.

Clark and the Fever have not gotten off on the right foot to start the season. They will get another chance to notch that first win on Wednesday, when they head to Seattle to face the Storm.

