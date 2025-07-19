With Caitlin Clark out, Sabrina Ionescu wins WNBA 3-point contest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In Caitlin Clark's absence from the WNBA All-Star game, Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest on Friday night. Ionescu won the event for the second time in her career.

The Liberty’s star guard, who also won the title in 2023 with a record performance, had a strong final round, scoring 30 points to beat defending champion Allisha Gray.

"It’s fun, I was so excited for her, we were talking about it before we even came out here," Ionescu said. "About being able to participate in it together and cheer each other on."

Ionescu’s effort was less than her record-breaking mark of 37 two years ago, when she made 25 of 27 shots — the most ever in either the WNBA or NBA. The total of 30 matched the second-highest in the event, matching Allie Quigley’s mark. Quigley is the only other player to win the contest more than once, doing it four times.

Ionescu didn’t participate in last year’s WNBA All-Star 3-point contest as she was focused on getting ready for the Olympics. But she was in Indianapolis for the NBA one, competing against Steph Curry in a special shootout. She fell just short then, but wouldn’t lose again in Indianapolis.

"I called Steph and showed off the trophy," Ionescu said.

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull, who was a fill-in for Indiana teammate Caitlin Clark, who injured her right groin on Tuesday night, scored 20 points to finish fourth. Clark hyped up the crowd from the sideline before Hull’s turn.

Meanwhile, Ionescu's Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud won the skills competition.

Cloud had the fastest time in the first round of the obstacle course that combines passing, dribbling and shooting. She needed to beat Seattle’s Erica Wheeler’s mark of 37.5 seconds in the finals. Cloud won despite missing all three of her shots from the corner over the windmill defender. She was able to get through the obstacle course in 36.4 seconds — 1.1 faster than Wheeler.

Cloud received $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership with the WNBAPA. She also receives $2,575 from the league for the victory, which was part of the collective bargaining agreement. Ionescu earned $60,000 for her win from Aflac plus the $2,575 from the league.

This was Cloud’s first All-Star weekend appearance in her 11-year career. She had never been invited to compete in the skills contest or play in the All-Star Game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.