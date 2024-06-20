Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark notches 2nd career double-double, Aliyah Boston scores 22 points as Fever win 3rd straight game

Kelsey Mitchell also had 22 points in the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark notched her second career double-double as the Indiana Fever picked up their third straight win with an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Clark was 6-of-12 from the floor with two made 3-pointers and 12 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark dribbles up

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, brings the ball up court during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

"Sometimes the ball just bounces your way a little bit more," Clark said, via ESPN. "A lot of the times, the people I'm guarding are getting back on defense, so I have a little more free rein of like going and chasing the ball while our bigs are probably boxing out and hitting a little bit more. So credit to them. 

"I think we're really good when I can get it off the rim and push in transition, so I take a lot of pride in trying to chase it down off the rim and then really go."

The Fever received huge games from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell as well. Each scored 22 points with Boston tallying seven rebounds and Mitchell grabbing three more.

Aliyah Boston drives to the hoop

Aliyah Boston, #7 of the Indiana Fever, drives to the basket against Stefanie Dolson, #31 of the Washington Mystics, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kelsey Mitchell drives to the basket

Kelsey Mitchell, #0 of the Indiana Fever, drives to the basket against Ariel Atkins, #7 of the Washington Mystics, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Indiana faced Washington’s 9-2 run in the fourth quarter, and the Mystics even went ahead with an Emily Engslter basket. However, the combination of Mitchell, Clark and Erika Wheeler helped get Indiana over the hill.

Wheeler’s basket with 3:25 left gave Indiana an 11-point lead, and Clark’s free throws with 12 seconds left gave Indiana (6-10) the win.

"The confidence that we've been able to build from the last three games is, you know, continue to take a step forward and learn each game, and if we do happen to lose one, how are we going to respond? That's been a big thing for us, too," Clark added.

"The last game we lost, we found a way to respond and string off three straight wins. I think we've gotten a lot better over the course of these last three games, and we're continuing to build on that."

Ariel Atkins vs Fever

Ariel Atkins, #7 of the Washington Mystics, drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Fever on June 19, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 27 points. The Mystics fell to 2-12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.