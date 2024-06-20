Caitlin Clark notches 2nd career double-double, Aliyah Boston scores 22 points as Fever win 3rd straight game

Caitlin Clark notched her second career double-double as the Indiana Fever picked up their third straight win with an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Clark was 6-of-12 from the floor with two made 3-pointers and 12 rebounds.

"Sometimes the ball just bounces your way a little bit more," Clark said, via ESPN. "A lot of the times, the people I'm guarding are getting back on defense, so I have a little more free rein of like going and chasing the ball while our bigs are probably boxing out and hitting a little bit more. So credit to them.

"I think we're really good when I can get it off the rim and push in transition, so I take a lot of pride in trying to chase it down off the rim and then really go."

The Fever received huge games from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell as well. Each scored 22 points with Boston tallying seven rebounds and Mitchell grabbing three more.

Indiana faced Washington’s 9-2 run in the fourth quarter, and the Mystics even went ahead with an Emily Engslter basket. However, the combination of Mitchell, Clark and Erika Wheeler helped get Indiana over the hill.

Wheeler’s basket with 3:25 left gave Indiana an 11-point lead, and Clark’s free throws with 12 seconds left gave Indiana (6-10) the win.

"The confidence that we've been able to build from the last three games is, you know, continue to take a step forward and learn each game, and if we do happen to lose one, how are we going to respond? That's been a big thing for us, too," Clark added.

"The last game we lost, we found a way to respond and string off three straight wins. I think we've gotten a lot better over the course of these last three games, and we're continuing to build on that."

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 27 points. The Mystics fell to 2-12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.