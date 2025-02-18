Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark may never be paid what 'she's really worth' to WNBA, agent says

Clark was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Caitlin Clark immediately became a star as soon as she stepped onto the floor in an Indiana Fever jersey last year, despite naysayers believing it would take her a while to get up to speed.

Clark’s salary became a talking point during her rookie season. Her rookie deal is worth just over $338,000 over four years with the annual average value being around $84,500, according to Spotrac. She earned around $76,000 in her first season and will earn around $78,000 for her second.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark vs Sun

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, warms up before game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Mark Smith-Imagn Images)

The Fever hold a club option on Clark’s contract for 2027, which at this point seems extremely likely they will pick up. By the 2028 offseason, she will become a restricted free agent.

As Clark continues to grow as a player and increasingly make waves in the WNBA, she will be poised to set a record with whatever contract might come to her. A sports agent told ESPN in a story on Monday that it will be quite difficult for the sharpshooter to receive what she is actually worth.

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Excel Sports Management’s Erin Kane told ESPN.

NIKE UNVEILS CAITLIN CLARK BILLBOARD IN CITY WHERE ANGEL REESE'S TEAM IS BASED, INCITING MOCKERY FROM FANS

Caitlin Clark at an NBA game

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Nov. 30, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

A supermax contract, under the WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), is worth nearly $242,000 and by the time Clark gets a chance to negotiate a new deal, the landscape could be changed.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association opted out of the current CBA last October with the possibility of work stoppage if a new deal is not reached by the end of the 2025 season.

The union sought a deal that would increase player salaries, according to ESPN.

Caitlin Clark drives

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The league is set to increase the number of teams in play starting with the 2025 season. The Golden State Valkyries join the fold with the Toronto Tempo and a Portland team coming in 2026. The Sports Business Journal reported that the WNBA is set to add Cleveland as the next expansion team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.