Caitlin Clark described as 'cheat code in philanthropy' as charitable efforts with Iowa food bank go viral

Caitlin Clark took the basketball world by storm over the last month as she led Iowa to the brink of a national championship before running out of steam against LSU on Sunday.

One story about Clark went viral over the last few days as she continued her tear through the sport, specifically about a name, image and likeness deal. After legislation passed in 2021 to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, Clark was approached by a local food bank.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coralville Community Food Pantry executive director John Boller told The Athletic last week he reached out to Clark through her uncle as she appeared to be the biggest name on the Iowa sports scene at the time. Boller said there were intentions to pay Clark for everything she did on behalf of the food bank but instead the 2023 National Player of the Year worked for free.

Those who brought personal hygiene items to the food bank got to meet Clark and take a picture with her.

LSU'S ALEXIS MORRIS SUGGESTS TIGERS SHOULD CELEBRATE TITLE AT MICHELLE OBAMA'S HOUSE AFTER JILL BIDEN REMARK

"I’m not going to lie. Things have been really hard around here for the past three years. People are really, really struggling just to gain access to one of the most basic human rights, food," Boller told The Athletic. "The families who are turning to us for support are just going through really hard times. So to have an interruption where we get to connect with this incredible person, who just so happens to be one of the most incredible basketball players that we’ll ever see in our lifetime – to have her step foot in the building and to link arms with us in this way to do some good – it was just really special."

This year, Coralville Food Pantry partnered with Clark again to help raise $22,000. Contributors were asked to donate at least $22 between March 22 and April 22. The charity said Friday had already surpassed the goal of $22,000 and The Athletic reported Monday nearly 200 donations were given on Sunday alone.

"People refer to Caitlin as a cheat code in basketball," Boller added. "And to me, I think she’s proven to be a cheat code in philanthropy, as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to On3 Sports, Clark’s estimated NIL valuation is up to $739,000. She already has deals with Buick, Nike and Hy-Vee.