LSU's Alexis Morris suggests Tigers should celebrate title at Michelle Obama's house after Jill Biden remark

Morris scored 21 points for the Tigers in the national title game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU guard Alexis Morris had a different idea for how the Tigers should celebrate their national championship win after first lady Jill Biden expressed interest in inviting Iowa to the White House.

Morris wondered whether LSU can celebrate the program’s first national title at the Obamas’ residence.

Alexis Morris of the LSU Lady Tigers poses during the net cutting ceremony after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

Alexis Morris of the LSU Lady Tigers poses during the net cutting ceremony after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house ?" Morris tweeted.

"Mrs. Obama made sure we had healthy snacks when I was in middle school, I still eat BAKED HOT CHEETOS ! Come on auntie Michelle," she added.

Angel Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament as LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 for the championship. But Morris stepped up her game and scored 21 points with nine assists. 

ANGEL REESE LAUGHS OFF JILL BIDEN'S WISH TO INVITE BOTH LSU, IOWA TO WHITE HOUSE: 'A JOKE'

Iowa's Caitlin Clark dribbles against Alexis Morris of LSU at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark dribbles against Alexis Morris of LSU at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She finished behind Jasmine Carson for the team lead in scoring as Carson had five clutch three-pointers off the bench to finish with 22 points.

Morris’ remark about Michelle Obama came after Biden suggested she would talk to the president about inviting Iowa to the White House too.

 "I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said Monday. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

LSU's Alexis Morris speaks during a press conference after the championship game on April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

LSU's Alexis Morris speaks during a press conference after the championship game on April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Reese called it "A JOKE" in her response on Twitter.

