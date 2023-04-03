LSU's Alexis Morris suggests Tigers should celebrate title at Michelle Obama's house after Jill Biden remark

LSU guard Alexis Morris had a different idea for how the Tigers should celebrate their national championship win after first lady Jill Biden expressed interest in inviting Iowa to the White House.

Morris wondered whether LSU can celebrate the program’s first national title at the Obamas’ residence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house ?" Morris tweeted.

"Mrs. Obama made sure we had healthy snacks when I was in middle school, I still eat BAKED HOT CHEETOS ! Come on auntie Michelle," she added.

Angel Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament as LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 for the championship. But Morris stepped up her game and scored 21 points with nine assists.

ANGEL REESE LAUGHS OFF JILL BIDEN'S WISH TO INVITE BOTH LSU, IOWA TO WHITE HOUSE: 'A JOKE'

She finished behind Jasmine Carson for the team lead in scoring as Carson had five clutch three-pointers off the bench to finish with 22 points.

Morris’ remark about Michelle Obama came after Biden suggested she would talk to the president about inviting Iowa to the White House too.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said Monday. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese called it "A JOKE" in her response on Twitter.