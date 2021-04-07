BYU's Zach Wilson is 'Brett Favre-ish', ex-Jets QB says

BYU’s Zach Wilson, seemingly destined for the New York Jets in this month's draft, is already garnering comparisons to a one-time -- albeit short-lived -- Jets quarterback.

Wilson, who is expected to be taken by the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has a big rocket arm and could potentially make any throw on the field. His unique skill set has led to former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez connecting the dots to a Hall of Famer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think he’s Brett Favre-ish," Sanchez said during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "He’s the kind of guy who will complete a left-handed pass at some point in his career. He might throw one around his back to the fullback. He’s that kind of guy and it is so fun to watch."

Favre played one season for the Jets finishing with an equal amount of touchdowns and interceptions -- 22 -- and a torn biceps tendon in his right shoulder as the team missed the playoffs.

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN 'DEBATING' GETTING COVID VACCINE, SAYS MANDATE WOULD GO 'AGAINST WHAT OUR CONSTITUTION SAYS'

Sanchez added that Wilson is not a typical "five steps and hitch, rhythmic kind of guy" which is kind of how Favre played -- unscripted and spontaneous -- or in better terms, he sometimes just winged it. Sanchez believes sometimes when you try to do too much when you might not need to, it can get you into trouble as a quarterback.

Although Favre is an all-time great at the position and has statistics comparable to any other top quarterback to play in the NFL, he also has 336 career interceptions, which is the most in league history.

"When the pocket is clean, I don’t need you to do anything special," Sanchez said. "Just give me the routine ground ball and throw it to first base and we’re good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets moved on from USC product Sam Darnold by trading him to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, which is even more of a reason why they are likely to take a QB at the second spot.

In 12 games for BYU last year, Wilson threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns, and three interceptions, to go along with a 73.5 completion percentage.