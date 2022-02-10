Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Bulgarian skier slams Olympics after run gets interrupted by course worker: 'Glad that I didn’t break my legs'

A gate key, used to get the poles into place, was seemingly left on the course

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bulgarian alpine skier Eva Vukadinova slammed the Olympics on Wednesday after a course worker interrupted her second run in the women’s slalom event over a piece of equipment that was left on the course. 

Vukadinova, 20, took to social media to express her disbelief over Wednesday’s events that resulted in her having to redo her run, which she did not place in. 

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

"I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED TODAY," she wrote in her lengthy post. "First of all, a lot of emotions are going through me right now. I cannot even describe what I felt after that first run. I thought ‘Why me?’, ‘Why didn’t that happen to any of the top 30 girls?, ‘Could that even happen to any of them?’, ‘Is that even fair?’."

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a technician is still on the course after leaving a tool on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 9, 2022. 

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a technician is still on the course after leaving a tool on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.  (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Vukadinova was going down her first run at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre course when she spotted a course worker near one of the gates. A gate key, used to get the poles into place, was seemingly left on – a risk for skiers who knock into them as they navigate around the poles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a tool is still on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 9, 2022. 

Bulgaria's Eva Vukadinova (R) reacts as a tool is still on the pole during the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.  (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yes sure, I come from a small ski nation compared to others competing today, but I will speak my mind up. Although that ‘I got my re-run’, we all know it’s not the same," she continued. "Not when you have to ski down to the chair lift, go up, go down the start (with my race ski) and start almost immediately. Sure, I may be not a top level skier or fighting for the podium, but I also worked a lot to get here!!! Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?"

"I am beyond disappointed and I can’t believe that this happened on the top level sports event like the Olympics." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vukadinova, who was already dealing with a fracture's hand, said she was just happy she didn't "break my legs on that gate."  

Eva Vukadinova of Team Bulgaria skis her run while a course worker is still repairing a broken gate during the Women's Slalom Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. 

Eva Vukadinova of Team Bulgaria skis her run while a course worker is still repairing a broken gate during the Women's Slalom Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China.  (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"One thing is to be on course to fix something, other thing is to leave a heavy metal like that on the gate. And on top of that to pretend that it’s completely normal." 

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova took home the gold while favorite to win, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, took a shocking fall earlier on in the race. 