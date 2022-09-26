Bucs will use Dolphins' practice facility as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be practicing in Miami in preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Bucs will be able to use the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex for practice starting Wednesday, the team said in an official press release on Monday. Miami will be playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night this week.

"As of Monday afternoon, there has been no change to Tampa Bay’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium," the statement added. "The NFL, in consultation with team and local officials, will continually monitor the situation.

All practices will be closed to the media as well, with coaches and players doing virtual meetings.

Currently, Hurricane Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday. It’s forecast to be a major hurricane when it hits Cuba, up to a Category 4 with winds at 140 miles per hour.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and issued an evacuation order for the area of Tampa and St. Petersburg.

If the game needs to be moved, it could be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday depending on how the NFL sees fit.

Both the Bucs and Chiefs are coming off losses in Week 3. For the Bucs, Tom Brady couldn’t convert a two-point conversion at the end of the game to force overtime in his potential last matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for his illustrious career.

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were baffled by the Indianapolis Colts, losing by three points on the road due to some physical mistakes, including a dropped touchdown and missed field goals and extra points.