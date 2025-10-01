Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs assistant coach Skip Peete in stable condition after suffering medical episode at team practice

Peete reportedly collapsed during the team's walk-through practice

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Longtime NFL assistant coach and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete reportedly collapsed after suffering a "medical episode" Tuesday during the team’s walk-through practice. 

The Bucs released a statement confirming the incident, adding that Peete was in stable condition after being treated by team medical staff on site. 

Skip Peete talks with NFL ref

Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete (right) talks with line judge Jeff Seeman (45) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 20, 2022. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode. He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off site for further medical evaluations. Additional updates will be provided as they become available." 

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Peete collapsed during the incident. 

Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the incident during his press conference with reporters later Tuesday, adding that Peete was "doing fine" but would undergo further evaluation. 

"Right now, he’s coherent, and he’s doing fine. They’re running tests right now – preliminarily, dehydrated," he said before describing the incident as "very scary." 

Skip Peete pregame

Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Skip Peete is shown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 23, 2018. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield echoed that sentiment. He said Peete was "alert" immediately after and was "making some jokes."

"In the moment, it was much bigger than the game of football, especially when you come into work every day with teammates, coaching staff and everybody in the building – when something like that happens to someone close to you, it puts things into perspective."

Skip Peete talks with Tony Romo

Quarterback Tony Romo (9) of the Dallas Cowboys talks with running backs coach Skip Peete on the sidelines during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 4, 2011. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 19-13 in overtime. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Peete is in his third year with the Buccaneers. He previously served as the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys (2007-12 and 2020-22), the Los Angeles Rams (2016-19) and the then-Oakland Raiders (1998-2006). 

Peete is the son of former NFL coach Willie Peete and the brother of former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

