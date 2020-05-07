Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter, email, bank accounts hacked, brother says

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was hacked.

The Milwaukee Bucks star's brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, sent out a tweet Thursday shortly after confirming the news.

"Giannis' twitter, phone, email, and bank accounts were hacked!" Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted. "He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!"

All of the tweets from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s account have been deleted.

Before the NBA season was suspended indefinitely on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Giannis Antetokounmpo not only had the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) positioned as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had averages of 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks over 57 games this season.