Buccaneers' A.Q. Shipley may have suffered career-ending injury vs. Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley may have suffered a career-ending injury Monday night when he went down against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made the revelation in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

“A.Q. Shipley appears to have had a career-ending injury,” Arians said via ESPN. “And I feel bad because I love A.Q. He's one of my favorite players of all time and was playing good for us. But I think it was a previous injury that might have just got aggravated in his neck.”

Arians told reporters the team was placing Shipley on injured reserve and was “starting his coaching career,” according to Pro Football Talk.

Shipley, 34, went down with what was thought to have been a stinger in his neck on the final drive of the game. But it appeared to have turned out much worse than initially thought.

The eight-year pro started his career in 2012 with the Indianapolis Colts and then moved to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He rejoined the Colts in 2013 before spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He signed with the Bucs in 2020 to be Brady’s protector.

Tampa Bay may have to turn to Ryan Jensen for the next game.