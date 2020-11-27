Cowboys' strange fake punt 'a solid play call,' coach Mike McCarthy says

The Dallas Cowboys left fans perplexed when the team ran a fake punt in the fourth quarter from their own 23-yard line.

Dallas was down 20-16 at that point and needed 10 yards to get the first down. It was a bold and risky move that backfired spectacularly and the Washington Football Team would score on the very next play.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy defended the play after the game.

“Well, I mean it’s definitely a big play opportunity,” McCarthy said via Pro Football Talk. “There are certain things you look for tendency-wise on when and where. But obviously, we didn’t execute it. That’s how those things go. Obviously, it’s ultimately my responsibility particularly when a play like that doesn’t work. But we’re trying to generate a big play. At that point in the game, our information that you look for going into it, it was a solid call.

He added: “Well, you don’t get anywhere if you think about the negatives all the time. Obviously, it was a solid play call. It’s a good play design. Their gunner made a good play. He came off of it and put us in a high/low read for Cedric (Wilson). It’s a play that if we hit it, we’re sitting (good). That’s the nature of those plays. So, you can never hit them if you don’t call them and don’t believe in them. I clearly understood the situation when it was called.”

The result of the play took the Cowboys completely out of the game.

Dallas would punt, throw a pick six and turn the ball over on downs on its next three drives.

Washington took over the lead in the NFC East for the time being with the 41-16 win.