Bryson DeChambeau using Saudi-funded $125M LIV Golf salary to expand size of town by 200 acres

LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau has a grand plan for the $125 million he's receiving from his Saudi Arabian bosses.

The controversial 31-year-old golf star said during an interview on "The Joe Pomp Show" he bought 200 acres of land in his hometown of Modesto, California, and plans to expand the town by 30%.

"We are doing a mega project," DeChambeau said. "It’s been in the works for a couple of years now, and we’re at the place where we are getting permits to build. People know about it now.

"We have acquired massive amounts of land in my hometown, and it’s a three-phase process to build a whole community and increase the size of where I grew up by 30%"

DeChambeau says his intention is to create a prominent golf presence in the community, adding the timeline for completing this project is just over a year.

"It’s a full-scale plan, fully thought out. It’s not only to bring golfers to the game but also to bring people to the central valley. You build a community around a multisport complex center," he said.

"It’s going to take 12-15 months to get the permits approved for the full scope. It’s over 200 acres of land what we have right now. It’s going to be a multisports complex center — driving range, golf course, residential community center, the whole thing."

DeChambeau was paid a reported $125 million to join LIV Golf in June 2022. He says his latest project is only possible because of the massive salary from the Saudi-funded organization.

"A lot of the reason why I have been able to do this is because of LIV. They gave me the economic viability to do these things and the platform to be able to do it, growing on YouTube," he said.

DeChambeau was one of many American golfers to compete in the Saudi-backed league when it launched.

Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm were other prominent PGA stars who chose to accept the massive LIV paychecks during the league's aggressive pursuit of the sport's biggest names.

DeChambeau is also a close friend of President Donald Trump's and invited Trump to play with him in a video on his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau told Fox News Digital at the time he had no regrets about it.

"There’s always risk associated to that. But, from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau told Fox News Digital in August at Maridoe Golf Club, site of the LIV Golf Team Championship.

"We can talk about politics. That’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel. It was solely on providing great entertainment."

DeChambeau joined Trump, Elon Musk and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to watch the SpaceX rocket launch in November.