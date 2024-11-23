Women's Golf star Charley Hull fawns over 'brilliant, legend' Trump after doing his dance at tournament

Not even pro women's golf tournaments are safe from the Trump dance.

Amid a phenomenon of American athletes using the dance to celebrate big moments during games since Trump's election win, English women's golf star Charley Hull brought the moves to The Annika, a premier event in the sport, this past week.

On Thursday, Hull addressed the dance and her feelings about the president-elect, calling him "brilliant" and a "legend."

"I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant," Hull said at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon. "I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point."

Hull went so far as to say that she would prefer it if Trump led her home country, the United Kingdom, instead of its current Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"I wish he was head of the U.K.," she added. "I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister."

Starmer assumed office this past July after the country's Labour Party won the majority in parliament. The Labour Party's victory ended 14 years of the Conservative Party's governance and was won with the smallest share of the electoral vote of any majority government since record-keeping of the popular vote began in 1830.

Starmer's term has already featured an early corruption scandal. He faced controversy in September after reports that he had failed to declare a gift of several thousand pounds worth of clothes to his wife by Labour Party donor Waheed Alli, Baron Alli.

Thus, Trump has earned Hull's affection and respect over the current leader of her own country.

Hull previously expressed interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Trump Turnberry in Scotland in the future.

"I thought it was a great golf course, great fun," she said while preparing for the Scottish Open, via The Telegraph. "I love being out there, and the views are brilliant.

"Like honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame to not be on there."

Other pro golfers have voiced support for Trump, including Bryson Dechambeau and Dustin Johnson, who was at the president's election victory party and played a round with him on his course in Florida.

The Trump dance as a means of celebration has been a particularly controversial talking point in the NFL in recent weeks. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Bosa, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Tennessee Titans wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Detroit Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez have all been seen doing the dance in games since Trump's victory.

At UFC 309 , Trump was seated cageside as Jon Jones and Bo Nickal both showed support for him. Jones did the dance move after he knocked out Stipe Miocic. He handed the heavyweight belt to Trump afterward. Nickal talked with Trump about golfing after his victory.