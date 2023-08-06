Bryson DeChambeau makes LIV Golf history with 58 in final round

Bryson DeChambeau made LIV Golf history on Sunday in the final round of the series event at the White Course at Greenbrier in West Virginia.

DeChambeau shot a 58 on a dampened course and became the fourth player on a top-level tour to hit the mark. He did it all to capture his first title in LIV Golf. It’s the lowest single-round score in LIV Golf history.

"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career," he said.

DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open in 2020, shot a 58 with a bogey on his card. He finished 23-under 187 for the tournament and was six shots ahead of Mito Pereira.

"It’s beyond words," he added. "I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."

Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016. Ryo Ishikawa hit the mark at The Crowns in 2010 and S.J. Kim did it at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am on the Japan Golf Tour.

DeChambeau shot a 61 on Saturday to get within one shot of Matthew Wolff and then took the giant leap on Sunday. Wolff shot a 66 and tied for third with Richard Bland and David Puig.

It was DeChambeau’s first win on any tour since the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This time, he gets to take home $4 million as well.

Talor Gooch is still on the top of the LIV leaderboard with 145 points. DeChambeau is in fifth. There are four events left on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.