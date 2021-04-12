Bruins acquire Taylor Hall in trade with Sabres

Taylor Hall is the Buffalo Sabres star who is on the move ahead of the NHL trade deadline and not Jack Eichel.

The Boston Bruins acquired the one-time Hart Trophy winner and center Curtis Lazar for left winger Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick. TSN and ESPN first reported the deal was done Sunday. The teams announced the deal Monday morning.

Hall joined the Sabres in the offseason and was set to pair with Eichel in hopes the team would start to make waves again in the Eastern Conference. However, Buffalo went on a historic losing streak. Buffalo has 26 points and is last in the East Division and last in the entire NHL.

In 37 games, Hall only has two goals. He also has 17 assists.

He won the NHL MVP award with the New Jersey Devils during the 2017-18 season. Two years later, he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes as the Devils began their rebuild.

The Bruins add a viable player in their push to the postseason.

Boston is 21-12-6 this season with 48 points and fourth in the East Division. Brad Marchand leads Boston with 19 goals and 38 points. Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have 16 goals each.