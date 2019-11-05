Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy smashes forehead on goalpost in scary incident

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was forced to leave the game in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

McAvoy smashed his head into one of the goalposts as he tried to prevent a late breakaway goal in Boston’s 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. McAvoy slid to block a shot and his momentum carried him into goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak and into the left post.

McAvoy was seen bleeding from his head and then was able to walk off the ice and into the locker room.

His status wasn’t immediately known. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game that he believes McAvoy only suffered a cut to his head, according to WCVB-TV.

Yahoo Sports Canada noted that McAvoy suffered a concussion last season, causing him to miss 20 games.

McAvoy is currently in his third season with the Bruins. Through 14 games, he has three assists and has yet to score on 29 shots. He had 28 points, including seven goals, last season.

With the win Monday, the Bruins improved to 11-1-2 on the year. The Penguins fell to 8-6-1.